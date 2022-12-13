An additional £5,866 has been added to the Warm Welcome Fund to extend the rollout of warm spaces for people that need them in Scarborough, Whitby and the surrounding area.

The partnership behind the rollout will prioritise the latest cash injection for warm spaces that can open at weekends and in evenings, as well as in parts of the borough that currently lack warm spaces provision.

These areas are Staithes, Hinderwell, Lythe, Sandsend, Castleton, Wykeham, East and West Ayton, Hutton Buscel, Wykeham, Folkton and Flixton.

Scarborough Borough Council has added more funds to warm spaces scheme.

Speaking on behalf of the partnership, Councillor Carl Maw, Scarborough Borough Council cabinet member for stronger communities and housing, said:

“The project has really taken off since its launch with many parts of the borough now home to welcoming spaces where people can warm up and get the help and support they need to negotiate these challenging times.

“However not everywhere is represented. We want this funding boost to help close the current geographical gaps so that no community is left out in the cold this winter.”

Grants of up to £300 are available for voluntary and community groups that would like to host a warm space. The grant offers quick and easy access to financial support, which can be used to help fund associated costs including energy bills.

More information about how to apply to the fund is available by email from [email protected]

Host venues are added to the online database of warm spaces and a poster or sticker is also provided for display at their premises.

There are several organisations working together in partnership to get more venues open and these are: Scarborough Borough Council, Beyond Housing, North Yorkshire County Council, Sprouthouse, Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale (SWR) Mind, Age UK, Citizens Advice, Carers Plus and Hunmanby Surgery.

The partnership also works with venues to provide cost of living advice and practical support including food parcels and hygiene packs.