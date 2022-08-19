Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scarborough and Whitby MP suggested that reducing spending on takeaways and cigarettes could help cut the cost-of-living pressure and protect people from inflation during an interview with Times Radio.

His comments come as the Office for National Statistics revealed inflation in the UK hit a 40-year high of 10.1 per cent – which could peak at 13.3 per cent in October.

Sir Robert said: “It isn’t as if we haven’t been doing things to help people but we absolutely understand how difficult it can be for people making those tough decisions.”

The Government has increased the national minimum wage and the threshold at which people pay national insurance, but critics insist that this does not go far enough.

“It’s the people in genuine need, the people who don’t have any money left at the end of the month who are the ones that will find it difficult to make that decision between heating and eating,” Sir Robert said.

“In many cases, there are other factors. A lot of people in the more depressed parts of my constituency often sadly smoke and cigarettes are £12 a packet and people find it difficult to stop smoking.

“So there are other ways we can help people – through smoking cessation, helping people budget and also giving people the skills to make simple, nutritious meals from basic ingredients.

Energy bills are expected to rise further later this year, regulators have warned.

“Because if you are going to live on takeaways that is a very expensive way of feeding your family when there are basic ingredients to buy.

“But that doesn't put into any doubt how difficult things are,” he added.

Energy regulator Ofgem said bills could increase ahead of an expected rise in October – with the average bill forecast to hit £4,200 in 2023.

Sir Robert, who is Chair of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee and runs a farm at Terrington, said the country needs to produce more food and become more self-reliant to avoid being susceptible to international volatility.