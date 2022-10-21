Cost of living: Eastfield community centre to host ‘Beat the Squeeze’ event to help people struggling

The free drop-in session will take place in the Legacy Community Centre, on Eastfield High Street and will be open on Friday October 28, between 12 noon and 5pm.

Residents will be given the opportunity to enjoy a cup of tea as they meet some of the local groups, organisations and individuals in their area who can help them lead full, healthy, and independent lives on a budget.

The purpose of running this series of events is to help support the community in what are very likely to be difficult times this winter.

Eastfield community centre to host ‘Beat the Squeeze’ event to help people struggling

North Yorkshire Police Inspector Andy Short said: “We have a long tradition of making a positive contribution to the community we’re

based in, and this commitment builds on that. We hope our support of this important initiative, working with Carers Plus Yorkshire and our other partners, will provide advice and assistance to all members of the community in Filey and Eastfield during this difficult time.”

Organisations taking part will be Carers Plus Yorkshire, North Yorkshire Police’s Filey and Eastfield Neighbourhood Policing Team, Eastfield Medical Centre, Park Run – North Yorkshire Water Park, Eastfield Free Fridge, Eastfield Residents Association, Living Well, Get Moving, Yorkshire Energy Doctor, Sparks Project, Eastfield PACT, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue.

Elizabeth McPherson, Chief Executive Officer of Carers Plus said: “This winter is going to be challenging for all of us; we recognise there are so many

The event will be a place for people to have a hot drink and to recieve advice.

unknowns in terms of how the cost-of-living will affect our homes and lifestyles.

“Through these events we wanted to bring you a range of information, contacts and ideas to help you tackle the months ahead. We are planning to have three key zones: physical and mental health / health and fitness / practical information.

“Alongside practical information about ‘cost saving ideas’ and budgeting tips, we will have a range of ideas to help you feel physically and mentally well at this time. Each ‘zone’ will have a variety of contributors, all asked to bring information and practical engagement activities.

