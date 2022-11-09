The community centre has shared on Facebook details of its new ‘warm hub’ for those who need a warm space and a hot meal. They will open up a warm room on Wednesdays and Saturdays, between 10am and 1pm, and Fridays between 11.30am until 2.30pm.

Kimmie Avison, from the Gallows Close Centre, said: “We have joined forces with many other organisations who are providing a warm space over the colder months.

“The idea behind this is that if people in their homes are not able to put their heating on they can come and use a safe, warm space three days a week.

Kimmie Avison at Gallows Close Centre. (Picture: NYCC).

“The cafe is open and if people have been referred through their housing association or other partner organisations we are working with, this will then entitle them to receive extra support including food parcels, energy vouchers and a £1 voucher to purchase a substantial meal and a hot drink when using the warm space.” The warm hub will remain open until the end of March 2023, and will be open for the residents of Barrowcliff, Northstead, Newby and the Woodlands Ward.

Kimmie added: “We recognise there is a need for extra support with the ever rising costs of living, so this is where our community hub steps in to help those most in need.” The centre has raised £15 '000 for the warm hub, and they say that they recognise that for some people they may feel embarrassed, or feel too proud to ask for help so “we are here to ease the pressure and make life a little easier where possible and urge people to get in touch.”

Any local resident in social housing can contact their local office and ask to be referred for additional support.

For anyone who is not sure if they qualify for additional support can drop the centre an email on [email protected] or contact their office Monday to Friday between 9.30am and 3pm on 01723 378102, who will then signpost them to the organisations that can help.