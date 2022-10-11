October 1 saw new energy bills being sent out after months of warnings from big businesses. Shirley Smith, president of Scarborough Hospitality Association said: “The government says we might get help, but they haven’t said what, or what percentage. We’ve had no time scales or anything.

“We had a meeting of the Hospitality Association and everyone sat there like dummies. People are afraid.

“Some businesses are shutting odd days like Monday and Tuesday, some simply don’t know and can’t say what they are going to do.

“Food has gone up in restaurants, nobody knows what to do.” Shirley Smith owns 10 holiday flats in Scarborough and says that she is struggling to fill them for Christmas, meaning she might not make enough to cover her gas bill.

She said: “I have 10 apartments in Scarborough, if I don’t fill them I can’t pay the gas bill.

“I’m usually full now and I’m empty for the first time ever in 21 years. I’ve had loads of cancellations for this month and a few already for next month. I expect more to cancel.

“Usually I’m full for Christmas, but I’ve only got one booking and usually I am turning people away, so I might have to say ‘I’m sorry but you’re the only one.’ and have to cancel their booking.”

Scarborough is a seaside resort, meaning that the town is busy in the summer but quiet throughout the winter. Businesses are now winding down for the winter.

Students are moving away to study in big cities and leaving behind part-time jobs, and not fuelling the local economy.

Shirley Smith added: “All the students are gone now and there’s nobody wanting jobs and nobody wants to set them on because we don’t know whether we can pay them.

“I looked in Scarborough last Friday and it seemed busy around town. Scarborough is full on a weekend, on a Friday and Saturday night, and then it goes quiet.”