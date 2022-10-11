Cost of Living: Malton bakery shuts down after £7,150 monthly bill increase

Costello’s bakery, located in Malton Market Place, is one of the brand's stores to close following the rise of energy bills in recent months. The brand has also closed other stores in Driffield and Wetherby, but will keep their business running online.

Louise Costello, owner of the bakery, said; “The energy crisis has had a huge impact on our business. We have had to close our three high street shops as our collective electricity bill has risen from £1600 to £8750 a month.

“We are extremely upset and angry that this has happened as we have no control over it.

Costello's in Malton's Market Place has had to close its doors due to energy prices.

“We are waiting and hoping that the government will provide some help for businesses but fear it is too late for us.” The Malton bakery had been open for seven years, however the business itself has been running for 24 years. Staff shortages, increasing energy bills and supplier costs increasing by a minimum of 25%, as well as a proposed rent increase are what has cause the closure.The whole business has had their bills increase from £19,500 a year to £105,000 a year and the company cannot afford that or find a solution.