Cost of living: Online list of warm rooms in Scarborough available now

The database - warmwelcome.info - will enable people to find a welcoming venue close to them this autumn and winter.

Partnerships working between Scarborough Borough Council, Beyond Housing, North Yorkshire County Council, charities and community groups are to open up buildings, and provide advice and support to people affected by the rising cost of living.

The database, coordinated and maintained by local community development consultants Sprouthouse, supported by Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale (SWR) Mind, will be continually updated as more groups and organisations come forward with offers of help.

Scarborough Borough Council have launched an online database where residents can find their closest warm room.

Local groups will be able to add their own cost of living support activities.

As well a place to get warm and see friendly faces, anyone attending one of the venues will have access to a range of support including housing, benefits, tax and financial advice.

In addition to the online database, people will be able to identify a welcoming location by the warm welcome poster or sticker displayed at participating premises.

As announced last month, a pot of £10,000 to provide grants of up to £300 has been created to support the roll out of the welcoming spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scarborough Borough Council’s Warm Welcome Fund provides voluntary and community groups hosting warm spaces with quick and easy access to financial support, which can be used to help fund associated costs including energy bills.

More information about the Warm Welcome Fund is available by email from [email protected]

Councillor Carl Maw, Scarborough Borough Council cabinet member for stronger communities and housing, said: “We’ve had a great response so far to our appeal for organisations and groups that can offer a welcoming space at their venue to come forward. I am very grateful for their support.

“I know many people are worried about how they’re going to get through the autumn and winter months with the spiralling cost of living, particularly the recent steep rise in energy costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad