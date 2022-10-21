Cost of living: Scarborough Council to offer grant to support ‘warm spaces’ in the borough

Scarborough Borough Council is working with charities, community groups and companies including Beyond Housing and North Yorkshire County Council to open up buildings as well as providing advice and support to people affected by the cost of living crisis.

A pot of £10,000 to provide grants of up to £300 has been created to support the roll out of warm spaces. The council’s Warm Welcome Fund will provide voluntary and community groups hosting warm spaces with quick and easy access to financial support, which can be used to help fund associated costs including energy bills.

Councillor Carl Maw, Scarborough Borough Council cabinet member for stronger communities and housing, said: “There are many people in our borough who are struggling because of the cost of living crisis and things will get much worse if we have a cold winter.

Scarborough Borough Council will be offering grants to charities, organizations and businesses offering 'warm spaces'.

“I am grateful for the support of organisations in the charity and public sectors who’ve already come together to offer warm spaces.

“I’d encourage any group or organisation interested in joining the warms spaces network to get in touch with us and also apply for funding to ensure the support is available for as long as possible.”

It’s hoped some of the warm spaces will be able offer refreshments or a hot meal or provide a voucher to cover the cost of one.

All warm spaces will be identified clearly with a specially designed ‘warm welcome’ poster or window sticker, which the council will provide.

An online database of warm space locations will be launched within the next two weeks for people to find a venue close to them.

While the council finalises plans for which of its own buildings will open, it is asking anyone interested in providing a warm space location or charities and voluntary groups requiring advice or support, to email [email protected] .