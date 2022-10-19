Valley Bar, located on Valley Road, has shared on Facebook how they will be welcoming in anybody who needs a warm place and a drink. They will be offering discounted hot drinks and sandwiches, as well as offering their function room to groups and having books for people to read. Linda Soden, landlady of the pub, said: “There is a lack of places to go without it being a bar, cafe or restaurant and we are aware of many people that would enjoy just getting out for an hour or so and chatting to other locals.

“After the lock down we met many customers that had found it very hard and were so grateful we had reopened.

“If someone is worried financially at home, maybe this offering might bring them out, get them fresh air and someone to chat to.

Landlady Linda Soden is offering drinks ,sandwiches for a small fee to give customers a litle help with the current rising cost of living.

“These things are very important in difficult times.” The pub is offering hot drinks for £1, sandwiches for £1.50 and books for a small donation to Martin’s House Hospice, or in exchange for another book.

Linda added: “We are a community pub, if locals want to use us, it does not have to just be alcoholic drinks.

“We are doing the drinks cheap to enable people to get out, the pub is warm and it also helps us to keep staff employed.

“We already have our heating on, rates paid and staff on duty so it just makes sense as a community pub.

Staff member Sonia Young with just some of the books on offer.

“We are doing it because of what is happening economically.”