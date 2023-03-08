Age UK East Riding, who had to stop providing services some years ago and is about to be wound up, is using the money left in its reserves to make the payment to around 1,300 eligible households.

Those who qualify for the payment will shortly receive a letter from Age UK East Riding and East Riding of Yorkshire Council, who are administering the payments, giving them details of how they can collect the £80.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darryl Stephenson, chairman of Age UK East Riding, said: “The trustees of Age UK East Riding are very much aware of the extreme financial pressures currently facing elderly people with the ever-increasing costs of energy bills and fuel.

One of the first recipients of the payment, Mrs Muriel Oliver who is seen here with Darryl Stephenson (left), Jonathon Owen (centre) and John Butler, (right) treasurer of Age UK East Riding.

“I appreciate that the individual payment isn’t large but hopefully it will be of some assistance to the recipient and will help us fulfil our commitment to support those elderly people in need in the East Riding.

“I would also like to thank the council for their help in getting the money to those who are in the greatest need.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Jonathan Owen, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Everyone is struggling due to the increase in the cost of living so we are delighted to help Age UK East Riding to get this payment to some of our most vulnerable residents.”