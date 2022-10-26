Emmanuel Church, on Cardigan Road, will be running free sessions to assist the people of Bridlington organise their household finances.

Members of the church wanted to help the local community while we are in such an unstable economic climate, so have trained with the charity Christians Against Poverty in order to teach these skills to others.

The church is now offering a short course hoping to ease the stress of money management by teaching how to chart household income and help people take charge of their expenditure.

Rev Richard Hare, who will be leading the CAP Money course, said: “With households feeling the squeeze on their disposable income, and with fuel prices doubling since this time last year, we’ve all got to get a bit more savvy about our money to get through these tough times.

"If you know how to save and budget effectively, it can have a hugely positive impact on the whole family.”

He added: “We hope that we can help people, quietly and confidentially, take control rather than relying on guess work so they can plan for the future and weather the storm.”

Bridlington’s Emmanuel Church is part of more than 1,000 different Christian organisations in the UK who will be offering the course and will be working in unity to provide support to their local communities.

The Emmanuel Church will be helping the locals learn how to be savvy with their money starting next week.

The CAP Money Course is open to everyone, from the newly retired, students, single mothers and families saving for Christmas; the course is open to anyone in the community who needs some extra support.

The church will be running the course in the afternoons and evenings starting from next week.

The afternoon course will provide a free lunch at 12.30pm on Thursday, November 3, 10 and 17, and will not clash with collecting children from school.

The evening course starts at 7pm on Monday, October 31, Tuesday, November 8 and Tuesday, November 15.

Both courses will take place at Emmanuel Church, 70 Cardigan Road, Bridlington, YO15 3JT.