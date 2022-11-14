Rural Scarborough primary school offers food exchange after pupils decide on ‘ways to help’

In March 2022, a group of pupils aged 7-11 discussed their concerns about the rising cost of living and the implications of this in our rural village communities.

The pupils identified that some of the families at the school would see their household budgets squeezed and decided to plan ways that they can help.

One of their ideas was to create a food exchange programme in school.

Matthew Davies (headteacher) and Peter Roberts (Blue Star Welding).

Matthew Davies, Headteacher, said: “I am incredibly proud of our school community and the work they have put in to making the food exchange a success.

“The seed of idea coming from our children has resulted in them showing leadership in new ways and our families are very appreciative.”

The food exchange is available at all times as the school has noticed the demand is high, and the school says no offer of support and help will be declined.

Parents are encouraged to ‘take out’ and ‘put in’ the exchange when they drop off and collect their child.

Staff also set up a meeting with a local charity and volunteers from our church community, who now regularly donate food items, household cleaning products and specific items for younger children like nappies and wipes.