Petrol and diesel prices across the Scarborough borough area are beginning to lower - here are the cheapest filling stations. (Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Where is the cheapest petrol in Scarborough? Lowest fuel and diesel prices at filling stations across Malton, Filey and Pickering

The cost of living crisis is hitting motorists hard with petrol prices reaching record highs in the last few months.

By George Buksmann
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 4:54 pm

In June, the average pence per litre for unleaded petrol soared to highs of 191p, but pump prices are now beginning to fall across Scarborough and the Yorkshire coast region.

These are the cheapest petrol stations to fill up your vehicle across Scarborough, Filey, Malton and Pickering according to the latest figures from petrolprices.com.

1. Gulf - Scalby, Burniston Road

Unleaded petrol is 168.9p per litre and diesel is 183.9p per litre.

2. Shell - East Ayton

Unleaded petrol is 169.9p per litre and diesel is 182.9p per litre.

3. Gulf - Malton

Unleaded petrol is 162.9p per litre and diesel is 185.9p per litre.

4. Pickering - Spar

Unleaded petrol is 169.9p per litre and diesel is 186.9p per litre.

