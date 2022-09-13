News you can trust since 1882
Fish and chips in Yorkshire: 11 best places for fish and chips in Scarborough according to TripAdvisor where you can admire the harbour views

Scarborough is famous for its delicious fish and chips so we have put together a list of TripAdvisor’s best rated places that serve the British dish.

By Liana Jacob
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 6:00 am

After a long walk along the stunning beaches of Scarborough North Bay and Scarborough South Bay, there is nothing better than sitting at a restaurant overlooking the beautiful views and indulging in a plate of fish and chips.

Here are the best rated places in Scarborough to order fish and chips according to TripAdvisor.

1. Lifeboat Fish Bar

This shop is very popular with visitors with a rating of five stars and 739 reviews.

2. North Bay Fisheries

The restaurant has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,006 reviews.

3. Mother Hubbard's

This restaurant has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 723 reviews.

4. Bryherstones Inn

With 1,121 reviews, this inn has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor.

