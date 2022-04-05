Friends step in to keep Scarborough's Lilly's Treasures gift shop open after owner Karon Wallis hurt in nasty accident - plus Karon nominated for three Yorkshire Choice Awards

Karon Wallis faced closing her business before friends offered to keep her shop, Lilly's Treasures, open

The owner of the gift shop in St Nicholas Street broke her arm and faced having to close up.

"I had a nasty accident and have broken my arm and elbow in three. It couldn't shatter my dreams," said Karon.

"I’m a really positive person so I’m trying to remain focused and sharing that positivity with my customers."

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She has had reconstructive surgery. "I honestly thought that was the end of my business which I've worked so hard to build.

"I’ve survived a pandemic and felt we were moving forward only to be hit by another huge challenge."

Karon is a sole trader, hand makes gifts and also provides an outlet for more than 30 other makers from Scarborough and surrounding villages.

"It is not only my business that will be impacted by my injury," she said. "I feel a deep commitment to not only the other creatives in my shop but to the wider community which has supported me and feel like my extended family."

"I get so many wonderful comments telling me that my shop is so much more than a gift shop and it’s just a joy to see my window displays.

Two friends have stepped in to run Lilly's Treasures - named after Karon's grandmothers - for four days a week while Karon recovers.

"At the core of my shop is kindness, therefore to have so much returned back to me is overwhelming," said Karon.

"There have been many offers of support to open and run the shop for me.

Although I was in a lot of pain I quickly had to adapt again and put in a business survival plan. I'm learning to delegate and realise that the business could run without me which is a vital lesson.

"When you first set up as a business owner, you feel responsible for everything and it’s really hard to let go.

I know I have a long road to recovery but, hopefully, with the support of this wonderful community we will not only survive but thrive and I will have learned a new skill - creating with my left hand."

Karon has also been nominated in three categories - Business Woman of the Year, Independent Business of the Year and Inspirational Individual of the Year - of the Yorkshire Choice Awards.

The winners will be announced at the Centenary Pavilion, Leeds United, Elland Road, Leeds, on Friday May 6.

"It’s such an honour to be nominated for three separate awards. I am truly grateful," said Karon.

"It’s also given me something to look forward to and the opportunity to celebrate other people's success."