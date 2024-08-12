Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It is finally time 📱

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Google will reveal a look at its new Pixel phones this week.

Pixel 9 Pro and a new folding device have been confirmed.

Livestream time has been confirmed for UK audiences.

Google is set to lift the lid on its latest flagship phones this week. The tech giant will be debuting a look at its newest Pixel devices - including a folding phone.

Fans will be able to tune into the Made By Google event to see what they have been cooking up over in California. Beyond the new handsets, the company has been tight lipped on what else to expect from the livestream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A sneak peak has been revealed at the Google Pixel 9 Pro, which hints at a redesign of the rear camera. But all will become clear in the coming days - here’s all you need to know:

When is Made By Google 2024?

The event - in which the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro will be revealed - will take place on Tuesday, 13 August. It is scheduled to start at 6pm BST, Google has not confirmed how long the live stream will last for.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Photo: Google | Google

What time does Made By Google start?

For watchers from the UK it will start at 6pm BST, as mentioned above. If you live in Europe it will start at 7pm CEST and for those in the United States it starts at 10am PT/ 1pm ET - if you live in a different timezone in America, use the ET and PT start times as references.

How to watch Made By Google 2024?

The best way to watch the livestream is on the Made By Google YouTube channel. The Google-owned video platform enables users to set up a notification so they can be reminded prior to the start of the keynote event on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But you can also watch the keynote on Google’s online store page. There is no need to register, simply return to the website at the correct time and you'll be able to see the show. You can also click the 'Sign up' button on this page to get news, offers, basket reminders, personalised emails and surveys from the Google Store.

What is Google expected to announce?

The Made By Google keynote will see the tech giant lift the lid on the newest range of Google Pixel phones. The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold have been confirmed for the event, so you can likely expect the Pixel 9 as well to complete the set.

Google has revealed a brief look at the Pixel 9 Pro, showing a slightly redesigned rear camera with a pill shape instead of the rectangle seen on prior models. But major overhauls of the phones are not expected, according to TechRadar.

There have been hints that the rumoured Google Pixel Watch 3 could feature at the event. The prior model launched in late 2023, following the original’s debut the year prior.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TechRadar reports that they would “not be surprised” if Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 appeared during the livestream. The wireless earbuds are rumoured to have improved audio and may be compatible with Google’s Gemini AI features - but that is yet to be seen.

Will you be tuning in to the Made By Google event? What are you most looking forward to, let our tech writer know by emailing [email protected].