Haven are recruiting across its Yorkshire coast sites including Primrose Valley

Roles will be available across a range of positions within activities & leisure and food & beverage including chefs, lifeguards, front of house, cleaners and more at Blue Dolphin, Primrose Valley, Reighton Sands and Thornwick Bay.

Both full time and part time vacancies are available and with holidaymakers continuing to enjoy vacationing in the UK, the need to help provide great holiday experiences has never been greater. The Yorkshire Haven parks have loads to offer guests this holiday season with Blue Dolphin’s brand-new ‘Batfest’ activity and Primrose Valley providing new food and beverage options with a Costa Coffee Cart and Slim Chickens meanwhile, Thornwick Bay has a new climbing wall which opened last year.

Nick Cook, general manager at Haven’s Blue Dolphin said: “We can’t wait to re-open Blue Dolphin to holidaymakers in March.

" It’s such an exciting time to join the team as we anticipate another busy season ahead. There’s lots of roles available across a range of positions and we offer full training and guidance on park by our warm and friendly team.”

Head of talent acquisition, Nola Ferguson, said: “We’re so excited to re-open our holiday parks in March with new and exciting facilities that have enabled us to offer opportunities to join the team ahead of what’s undoubtedly going to be another very busy season. We have an array of seasonal roles and permanent careers to suit all requirements and provide career-enhancing development opportunities at our beach-side parks.”

Part of the award-winning Bourne Leisure group, Haven employs more than 16,000 team members and holds many accreditations that support its commitment to being an inclusive employer to all and a fantastic business to work for.

