Discover which retailers are shutting their doors as British high streets face a wave of closures 📉

British high streets are facing increased store closures

Many shops are closing due to higher overheads, including inflated business rates and increased operating costs

There has been a significant rise in company insolvencies, with a nearly 18% increase in April 2024 alone

Notable closures include B&M, B&Q, The Body Shop, and multiple Peacocks, Carpetright and Poundland locations

The rise of e-commerce continues to impact physical retail stores, contributing to declining foot traffic and sales

It’s been a tough ol’ time for the British high street, which has struggled to rebound fully from Covid-19 lockdowns a few years ago, and now finds itself gripped by the cost-of-living crisis.

As living costs rise, many consumers cut back on discretionary spending. Shops, especially those selling non-essential goods, face reduced foot traffic and lower sales, making it difficult to sustain operations.

Retailers also face significant overhead costs, including high business rates, which have become a substantial burden, and physical stores struggle to compete with the broad selection and competitive pricing available online, leading to declining sales.

The number of companies going bust surged by nearly a fifth in April despite recent figures showing Britain emerged from recession at the start of the year.

Official data from the Insolvency Service showed that total company insolvencies in England and Wales jumped to 2,177 in April – up 18% compared with the previous month and on a year-on-year basis.

But which shops have closed on the British high street in 2024? Here’s an exhaustive list of everything we could find so far. We’ll of course add more closures if and when they come to light.

(Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

B&M

B&M closed its store at 14-20 Lord Street, Gainsborough on Wednesday 17 July. But a new B&M store in the same area opened on Saturday 20 July.

It followed the closure of B&M's Oldham Spindles Shopping Centre branch on 22 June, which was quickly replaced by a new location within the same shopping centre on 26 June.

B&Q

B&Q closed its Sudbury store in Suffolk on 20 July due to the expiration of its lease; the landlord plans to redevelop the site.

This closure followed the shutdown of another B&Q store in June.

The Body Shop

The Body Shop fell into administration in early February after previous forecasts for how much funding it would need to keep going proved too low, leading to hundreds of job losses and dozens of store closures.

But earlier in July, it was confirmed that a consortium led by British tycoon Mike Jatania was close to agreeing a rescue deal for The Body Shop

In a joint statement issued by Jatania’s investment firm Aurea and administrators of The Body Shop International, they said it is hoped that a deal can be struck in the “coming weeks”.

Any rescue deal could provide the necessary funding to stabilise The Body Shop's finances, allowing it to continue operations without the immediate threat of further closures or job losses.

Depending on the terms of the deal, there is a possibility that some previously closed stores could be reopened, but this would depend on the viability and performance of specific locations.

Card Factory

Card Factory closed its Teviot Street store in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, on 20 July.

The company continues to operate a nearby store in the Antonine Shopping Centre, located just 0.2 miles away.

A spokesperson stated that the decision was part of an ongoing review of its store network.

Carpetright

Earlier this month, Carpetright was acquired in a rescue deal by rival company Tapi, but it will still close over 200 stores, with the loss of more than 1,000 jobs.

On Monday 22 July, it was announced that Tapi would purchase 54 Carpetright stores, two warehouses, the brand, and its intellectual property in a pre-pack administration deal.

The deal will not save the majority of the business, including its head office in Purfleet, Essex.

Here is a complete list of the 213 stores expected to close in the coming days, as provided by PwC. Stores written with ‘FV’ initials are based inside Furniture Village stores.

Aberdeen

Aberdeen – Bridge Of Don

Aberystwyth

Abingdon

Altrincham

Andover

Ashford

Ashington

Ashton-under-Lyne

Aylesbury

Ayr

Banbury

Barnstaple

Barrow-in-Furness

Bath

Bedford

Belfast – Boucher Road

Belfast – Newtownabbey

Berwick

Blackburn

Blackpool

Blyth

Bolton

Bolton (FV)

Bracknell

Braintree

Brentford

Bridgend

Brighton

Bristol – Cribbs

Bristol Eagleswood Hub

Bromley

Burton upon Trent

Bury St Edmunds

Caerphilly

Cambridge

Cannock – Orbital

Canterbury

Cardiff – Culverhouse Cross

Cardiff – Newport Road

Carlisle

Chadwell Heath

Chelmsford

Chelmsford (FV)

Cheltenham

Chester

Christchurch

Colchester

Colindale

Coventry – Alvis

Crawley

Crawley (FV)

Crewe

Croydon (FV)

Cwmbran

Dartford

Derby

Devizes

Dorchester

Dundee

Dunfermline

Dunstable

Durham

East Dereham

East Grinstead

East Kilbride

Eastbourne

Edinburgh – Newcraighall

Edinburgh – Straiton

Edmonton

Elgin

Enfield (FV)

Evesham

Exeter

Falkirk

Fareham

Farnham

Feltham

Frome

Gateshead

Gerrards Cross

Gillingham

Glasgow GWR

Glastonbury

Glenrothes

Gravesend

Guernsey

Guildford (FV)

Guiseley

Hanley

Harlow

Hartlepool

Harwich

Hastings

Havant

Haverfordwest

Hazel Grove

High Wycombe – Bellfield Rd

Horsham

Hull – Clough Road

Hull – St Andrews Quay

Huntingdon

Inverness

Ipswich – Euro

Irvine

Isle of Wight

Jersey

Keighley

Kendal

Kettering

Kingston (FV)

Kirkcaldy

Leeds Birstall (FV)

Leicester

Letchworth

Lincoln

Liverpool – Aintree

Livingston

Llandudno

Llanidloes – Hafren Furnishers

London – Beckton

London – Charlton

London – Ealing Common

London – Hammersmith

London – Old Kent Road

London – Staples Corner

London – Streatham

London – Walworth

Lowestoft

Manchester – Trafford Park

Manchester (FV)

Market Harborough

Merthyr Tydfil

Milton Keynes

Newhaven

Newport

Newton Abbot

Northallerton (within Barkers)

Northampton

Northampton (FV)

Norwich – Sweet Briar

Nottingham – Arnold

Nottingham – Castle Meadow

Nuneaton

Oldbury

Orpington

Oswestry

Oxford

Oxford 2

Paisley

Perth

Poole – Wessex Gate

Portsmouth

Preston

Rayleigh

Reading – Reading Gate

Redditch

Reigate

Rochdale

Romford – Gallows Corner

Romford – Rom Valley

Rugby

Salisbury

Sevenoaks

Sheffield – Atkinsons Dept

Sheffield – Drakehouse

Sheffield – Meadowhall

Shrewsbury

Sittingbourne

Slough

Solihull

South Ruislip

Southampton – Nursling

Southend

Staines

Stamford

Stevenage

Stirling

Stockton Storeys

Sudbury

Sutton

Swansea – Llansamlet

Tamworth

Taunton

Telford (FV)

Thetford

Tonbridge

Torquay

Tunbridge Wells

Uddingston

Wakefield

Wallasey

Walton-on-Thames

Warrington – Alban

Warrington – Pinners Brow

Washington Hub

Waterlooville

Watford

Wednesbury (FV)

Wellingborough

Welwyn Garden City

West Drayton

West Thurrock

Whitehaven

Winchester

Wisbech

Wokingham

Wolverhampton

Worcester

Worksop

Wrexham

York – Clifton Moor

York (FV)

Cineworld

Cineworld has announced plans to close six cinemas across the UK as part of significant restructuring efforts.

The company, part of the world's second-largest cinema chain, has faced challenges since the Covid-19 pandemic, with audience numbers not returning to pre-pandemic levels.

In light of this, the chain plans to close its cinemas in Glasgow Parkhead, Bedford, Hinckley, Loughborough, Yate, and Swindon Circus.

Cineworld, which also owns Picturehouse, entered administration in July 2023, burdened by nearly £4 billion in debt.

Despite efforts to find a buyer for some or all of its locations, the company opted to close the six sites it considered "commercially unviable." Company representatives have denied media rumours suggesting more closures are planned beyond the six listed.

Clinton Cards

Clinton Cards will close two stores this month: one in Bexhill town centre on Sunday 4 August and another at Castlepoint shopping centre in Bournemouth on Sunday 11 August.

This follows the brand's announcement last year to close 38 stores as part of efforts to avoid insolvency. Six stores have already closed in Cambridgeshire, Cumbria, Hinckley, Kettering, and Northamptonshire.

Co-op

The Co-op store on Weston Road, Meir in Stoke-on-Trent, closed permanently by 13 July.

Staff are expected to be transferred to a nearby Nisa store, though the opening date for that store is not yet known. The closure follows the earlier shutdown of a Co-op branch in Swindon this year.

Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer will close its Redhill, Surrey store, located in The Belfry Shopping Centre, on Saturday 17 August.

The 33-year-old branch is shutting as part of the retailer's UK store reshuffle, despite its popularity among local shoppers.

Peacocks

Peacocks closed its Holywell High Street store in Flintshire, Wales, on 25 July.

The store, known for its affordable fashion, follows the earlier closure of Peacocks in the Arc Shopping Centre in Bury St Edmunds on 25 January 2024.

Poundland

Poundland closed its Freeman Street store in Grimsby on 2 July. The store, which replaced a Wilko branch last November, has not secured a long-term lease.

A spokesperson said efforts had been made to find new opportunities for affected staff. Poundland’s Hitchin store also closed on 16 July for similar reasons.

Robert Dyas

Robert Dyas closed its Castlepoint store in Bournemouth on 20 July, due to the landlord's decision to divide the unit.

The company is looking for a new location in the area and will continue to serve customers at nearby stores in Poole and Christchurch.

Ted Baker

Ted Baker may soon vanish from British high streets as the struggling fashion chain plans to close all its stores within weeks.

The company operating Ted Baker's UK stores, No Ordinary Designer Label Limited (NODL), entered administration in March. Since then, 15 UK stores have closed, resulting in approximately 245 job losses.

It was reported on 26 July that staff at the remaining stores have been informed they will lose their jobs when the shops close within three weeks.

It is understood that these plans have not yet been finalised despite the message to employees. Before insolvency, Ted Baker operated 46 UK stores and employed around 975 people.

Tesco

Tesco will close its superstore in Chippenham, Wiltshire, on Thursday 15 August. The closure of the branch in the Emery Gate Shopping Centre was announced in January, with the final closing date recently confirmed.

The closure is expected to be a significant loss for local residents, despite a smaller Tesco Express opening nearby.

Wetherspoon

Wetherspoon is planning to close 36 pubs, though exact closure dates are not yet available.

The first six pubs on the list, including the Jolly Sailor in Bristol and The Regent in Kirkby in Ashfield, are currently under offer and may close soon.

WHSmith

WHSmith will shut its Stanley Square store in Cheshire on Saturday 14 September.

Known for its selection of best-selling books, newspapers and stationery, the store's closure is part of the company's ongoing adjustments.

Wickes

Wickes will close its Moore Street branch in Sheffield on Friday 16 August. This follows the recent closure of a Wickes store in Bristol.

The company has not announced any further store closures beyond these.

The Works

The Works closed its Berwick-upon-Tweed store in Northumberland on 26 July.

The closure followed the retailer's inability to agree on new lease terms for the Marygate premises. A spokesperson apologised for the inconvenience and thanked customers for their support.