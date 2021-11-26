Hopes grow for Scarborough town centre cinema plans as new Brunswick owner reveals latest hint

Scarborough's Brunswick shopping centre on Westborough.

New construction hoardings erected in front of the former Debenhams unit in the Brunswick offer the latest clue that a cinema may be on the way.

Revealed in a picture on the Brunswick's Facebook page, the brightly-coloured hoarding reads "cinema complex coming soon!"

Though no official plans have been unveiled just yet, an update on the Brunswick's Facebook page teases that they could be revealed in just a few months.

It reads: "Watch this space... plans are being finalised with more exciting updates to follow early in the New Year."

Scarborough Group International, which bought the shopping centre in August, told The Scarborough News they are "committed to engaging with existing and attracting new occupiers to the Brunswick, including a cinema operator".

Earlier this month Scarborough Group's Director of Operations Steve Marriott met with Scarborough Council's Chamber of Trade to discuss their investment into the town centre and altered approach to retail outlets, "towards a more experience-led offer combining retail with leisure".

The group's director Scott McCabe told The Scarborough News in September that they are "looking at feasibility studies for a cinema within the Brunswick" and that it is an area they are "giving serious consideration".

However, he said that a significant amount of structural work is needed to prepare the building for a cinema operator.

Scarborough Group International have experience delivering cinema and retail space having completed The Springs retail and leisure park on the outskirts of Leeds, which includes an Odeon Luxe.

The centre had demonstrated a strong performance since opening in 1990, attracting an annual average footfall of seven million at its peak.