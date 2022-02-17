IN PICTURES: Artists, crafters and writers whose work is on sale at Shop at the SJT in Scarborough

The shop is in the foyer of the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough.
Opening hours are: Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from: 5pm to 7.30pm.
Thursday from noon to 7.30pm; Friday from noon to 2.30pm; from 5pm and 7.30pm and Saturday from noon to 7.30pm.
Ramshill-based artist Lynne Arnison is chairperson of the shop in the foyer of the Stephen Joseph Theatre. Lynne is an avid theatre-goer. Some of her work has been influenced by film and theatre including portraits of Sir Alan Ayckbourn, Stephen Joseph, Oscar Wilde, Barrie Rutter, Withnail and the Stephen Joseph theatre building.
Photo: Richard Ponter
Adam King, who has a studio in Gladstone Lane in Scarborough, shows his pictures at the shop. He responds to his surroundings through representation of the architectural and natural world, using a range of media and techniques.
Photo: Richard Ponter
Taxi driver Simon-James Smith is an abstract photographer. He worked in aviation insurance in London for 30 years and relocated back to his hometown of Scarborough during the second lockdown. He has had solo exhibitions in London, has been highly commended in three prestigious competitions and has work published in magazines. He is a contributor to The Scarborough News readers’ pictures pages.
Photo: Richard Ponter
Scarborough-based Angela Weir, who works for Advocacy Alliance, sources her wood from a local gardener and then uses them as a ‘canvas’ for her wildlife paintings. Her love of nature comes from her late father Peter. She also creates and sells cushions and lampshades.
Photo: Richard Ponter