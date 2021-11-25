SALT christmas window display

IN PICTURES: Falsgrave Christmas window display competition

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas ... everywhere in Falsgrave you go as business owners light up their Christmas window displays.

By Sue Wilkinson
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 12:05 pm

From charity shops to the chippy and the pet shop to cake icing supplies, the business community has gone to town filling windows with Santas, elves, Christmas trees and snowmen.

They are vying for the title of best Christmas window display in the first competition of its type in Falsgrave.

READ the full report hereYou have until December 1 to pick up a form from The Art Room in Falsgrave and vote for your favourite.

The winners will be announced by the mayor Cllr Eric Broadbent at the opening of a winter exhibition at the Art Room on Friday December 3.

1. Falsgrave Christmas window display

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Yorkshire Coast Sight Support

Photo: Richard Ponter

2. Falsgrave Christmas window display

All lit up as Falsgrave gets Christmas lights for the first time

Photo: Richard Ponter

3. Falsgrave Christams window display

Seasons greetings at Pattisons fruit and vegetables shop

Photo: Richard Ponter

4. Falsgrave Christmas window display

Rich Maw decorates his Infocus Photographic studio

Photo: Richard Ponter

