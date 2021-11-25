IN PICTURES: Falsgrave Christmas window display competition

From charity shops to the chippy and the pet shop to cake icing supplies, the business community has gone to town filling windows with Santas, elves, Christmas trees and snowmen.

They are vying for the title of best Christmas window display in the first competition of its type in Falsgrave.

READ the full report hereYou have until December 1 to pick up a form from The Art Room in Falsgrave and vote for your favourite.

The winners will be announced by the mayor Cllr Eric Broadbent at the opening of a winter exhibition at the Art Room on Friday December 3.

