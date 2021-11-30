Inside Scarborough Market Hall's Bijou Creations - the shop run and owned by local artist Julie Henderson

Artist Julie Henderson with one of her pictures inspired by Scarborough's architecture and landscape

Scarborough is her inspiration and there are pencil pictures, watercolours, cushions, mugs, magnets and coasters.

She has also hand-decorated Christmas tree baubles and her latest line is pyrography – burning pictures and into wood.

“I have always had the ability to draw,” said Julie who opened a shop in the Market Hall in Scarborough four years ago.

She did an art and design B-Tec at what was Scarborough Technical College after leaving Raincliffe.

“My family and friends always said I should do something with my art,” said Julie, who also works in the bakery at Morrisons.

“I am inspired by Scarborough. It has so much beautiful architecture,” she said.

The Olympia, the Grand Hotel, the Spa complex and the lighthouse are all evident in the artwork. Her partner Richard Marriott, who works for a car dealership in Seamer Road, helps with the shop.