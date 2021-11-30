Inside Scarborough Market Hall's Bijou Creations - the shop run and owned by local artist Julie Henderson
The work of artist Julie Henderson is one of the biggest draws in the Market Hall where her shop Bijou Creations is full of bespoke gifts.
Scarborough is her inspiration and there are pencil pictures, watercolours, cushions, mugs, magnets and coasters.
She has also hand-decorated Christmas tree baubles and her latest line is pyrography – burning pictures and into wood.
“I have always had the ability to draw,” said Julie who opened a shop in the Market Hall in Scarborough four years ago.
She did an art and design B-Tec at what was Scarborough Technical College after leaving Raincliffe.
“My family and friends always said I should do something with my art,” said Julie, who also works in the bakery at Morrisons.
“I am inspired by Scarborough. It has so much beautiful architecture,” she said.
The Olympia, the Grand Hotel, the Spa complex and the lighthouse are all evident in the artwork. Her partner Richard Marriott, who works for a car dealership in Seamer Road, helps with the shop.
Julie will also have a stall at the Christmas market outside the Brunswick Shopping Centre on December 4 and 5; December 11 and 12 and December 18 and 19. Late night shopping in the Market Hall is on December 16.