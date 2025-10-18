This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Your forgotten ticket could be worth a fortune 🧾

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millions of pounds in National Lottery prizes go unclaimed each year as winners don’t realise they’ve won

Tickets are often forgotten, lost, or left unchecked — leaving life-changing sums unclaimed

Winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize before funds go to charity projects

Several big jackpots, including a £10.6m Lotto win, are still waiting to be claimed

Joining a lottery syndicate can boost your chances of winning by increasing the number of entries

Every year, millions of pounds in National Lottery prizes go unclaimed - not because the money disappears, but because winners never realise they’ve won.

Life-changing tickets are often misplaced: left in a jacket pocket, buried in a drawer, or hidden in an unopened email. All the while, the winnings sit unclaimed, waiting for their rightful owner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of those forgotten fortunes could be yours. With several major prizes still unclaimed, even a single unchecked ticket could transform your life. Take a moment to look through the list below.

Millions of pounds in National Lottery prizes go unclaimed each year as winners don’t realise they’ve won | National Lottery

How long do National Lottery winners have to claim their prize?

Winning lottery ticket holders have 180 days (approximately six months) from the draw date to claim the prize.

If no valid claim is made within the deadline, the prize money - along with any interest it accrues - goes towards funding National Lottery Projects across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How can National Lottery winnings be claimed?

Prize winnings of £500 and under can be claimed in store from a National Lottery retailer - that is, an authorised store or outlet where you can purchase lottery tickets, like newsagents, supermarkets, and petrol stations.

Prizes over £500 and up to and including £50,000 can be claimed online. For prizes over £50,000, and monthly prize winnings (Set For Life), winning ticket holders should call the National Lottery on 0333 234 50 50 to confirm and arrange the winning claim.

If your ticket has been damaged or destroyed, you still may be able to make a valid claim, however, an appeal should be filed within 30 days of the draw date.

Details on the information you would need to provide can be found on the National Lottery website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to increase your chances of winning the lottery

Let’s be honest: hitting the jackpot isn’t easy. The odds are slim, but there are ways to improve your chances and spend less money while pursuing that life-changing prize.

Lottery syndicates have been popular for as long as the draws themselves - and for good reason. By pooling resources with others, you can boost your odds of winning.

Sure, you’ll have to share the prize, but when it’s a £100 million EuroMillions jackpot, does that really matter?

This is the clever ethos behind Lotto Social, an online syndicate anyone can join in. Not everyone will have a syndicate at work, or in a pub, or a sports club, so this opens the opportunities up to the wider public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With its simple online platform, Lotto Social unlocks far more opportunities for wins, whether they are big wins or small wins, by increasing the number of entries you're getting.

It’s completely free to join, so you're in control of how much you're spending, and you choose the syndicates you join, and the prizes you're hoping for. You can even opt in to international lotteries to increase your chances of a win even further.

At a glance: How to increase your chances of winning the lottery 💷 Syndicates mean more lines in play, giving you more chances to win a prize Instead of organising with friends or colleagues, you can join a managed syndicate online Wowcher offers syndicates for EuroMillions, Lotto and Set For Life, with official National Lottery entries 👉 Click here to join the EuroMillions syndicate , Lotto syndicate or Set For Life syndicate Buy in once, then sit back and wait for the draw results to see if your group has won

Current unclaimed National Lottery prizes

Lotto - £1m

Someone became a millionaire in the May 24 Lotto draw with the numbers 9, 12, 13, 26, 38, 40, (Bonus 4) — but they haven’t come forward yet. The winning ticket was bought in Birmingham, and the prize must be claimed by November 20.

EuroMillions - £1m

A EuroMillions prize from the August 15 draw is still unclaimed. The winning ticket was bought in Birmingham, and the lucky ticket-holder has until February 11, 2026 to come forward and claim their prize.

Lotto - £10,633,323

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A second person became a millionaire in the October 4 Lotto draw with the numbers 6, 8, 12, 33, 49, 59 (Bonus 42) — but they also haven’t come forward yet. The winning ticket was bought in the London Borough of Bexley, and the prize must be claimed by April 2, 2026.

Are you struggling to make ends meet as costs continue to rise? You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Allwyn/PA Wire 500 Lotto lines for just £9 – play for the £15m jackpot (aff) £ 9.00 Want 500 real Lotto lines for just £9? This exclusive deal from You Play We Play lets new customers join a managed National Lottery syndicate and play 500 lines across Wednesday and Saturday draws – all for 70% less than the usual price. You’ll be part of a 50-person group, sharing any winnings fairly while massively boosting your chances. And yes – these are official Lotto tickets, not bets, so every line supports UK good causes. Get your 500 Lotto lines for £9 with You Play We Play via Wowcher