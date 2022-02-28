Scarborough's Mecca Bingo hall on Albemarle Crescent.

The town's bingo hall want to bring birthday joy to those who are (un)lucky enough to only celebrate their special day once every four years.

The next leap year is not until 2024, but residents born on February 29 are being given a special gift if they to Mecca Bingo's Scarborough hall on Albemarle Crescent.

Bingo customers in Scarborough who celebrate their birthday only on leap years are being offered a £10 voucher to spend on games, food or drinks.

Mecca Bingo, one of the largest bingo and slots operators in the UK, said 2,132 of its customers celebrate their birthday on February 29, and if they go to play bingo on February 28 - with valid ID proof of their date of birth - they will be rewarded with £10 credit to spend on bingo, food or drinks to celebrate the big day.

Carol Rhead, from Mecca Bingo, said: "Two years is a long time – and with more than 2,000 of our customers having to wait for their next official birthday, we wanted to offer them something this year to celebrate!