Meet Scarlett Arnison - the entrepreneur behind Scarborough's newst coffee shop - Troost in Huntriss Row

Scarlett Arnison has opened Troost in Huntriss Row, Scarborough

Scarlett saw the former opticians for sale in November, picked up the keys to the premises in January and is now serving her first customers.

With her boyfriend and business partner Tom Bell, who works at Plaxton, the 30-year-old has been stripping walls, painting and installing smart new furniture, crockery and cutlery.

“It has been fun,” said Scarlett, who went to Gladstone Road and Graham schools.

“Huntriss Row is on the up and it’s nice to be part of its rejuvenation.”

The name Troost – which means comfort in Dutch – was chosen due to its Scarborough connections. “During my researches, I found out that William Huntriss is from an old Scarborough family.

“He was a sailor and sailed on a shop called the Troost.”

The logo of an arrow represents the story that Huntriss was shot in the buttocks by an Eskimo during one of his voyages.

“I wanted the name to have a meaning and a connection to the street. It is a good talking point and local people will appreciate it,” said Scarlett.

Scarlett started working in hospitality when she was 15 and got a job in Giannis Italian restaurant in Victoria Road, and was there for five years.

She has also worked at Sainsbury’s and Greensmith & Thackwray coffee shop in St Nicholas Street.

Scarlett and Tom travelled round Australia where she worked on farms and in two coffee shops in Melbourne.

“I have a lot of experience, now, and decided it was time I did this for myself,” said Scarlett.

Her design skills are inherited from her artist mum Lynne and photographer dad David.

Troost serves hot drinks, cakes and pastries with plans to do toasties.