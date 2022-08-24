News you can trust since 1882
New One Stop convenience shop opens in Bridlington

Shoppers in Bridlington have a new convenience store in town.

By Duncan Atkins
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 4:09 pm

The brand new One Stop store is now open on Sewerby Road, Bridlington, and recently a special launch celebration attended by members of the local community.

Customers joined in with the celebrations, with branded One Stop hessian shopper bags handed out to the first 50 customers.

Five customers also got their hands on Golden Tickets that were hidden around the store and walked away with a £20 One Stop voucher each!

One Stop store in Bridlington.

Customers filled the aisles to look around the freshly fitted-out store.

The new store is open 7am until 10pm every day.

Customers can play the National Lottery, pay their bills via PayPoint and make use of the Evri Parcelshop in store.

The store will also have a range of chilled beers and wines and a variety of newspapers and magazines as well as a range of every day goods.

