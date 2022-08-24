Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The brand new One Stop store is now open on Sewerby Road, Bridlington, and recently a special launch celebration attended by members of the local community.

Customers joined in with the celebrations, with branded One Stop hessian shopper bags handed out to the first 50 customers.

Five customers also got their hands on Golden Tickets that were hidden around the store and walked away with a £20 One Stop voucher each!

One Stop store in Bridlington.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Customers filled the aisles to look around the freshly fitted-out store.

The new store is open 7am until 10pm every day.

Customers can play the National Lottery, pay their bills via PayPoint and make use of the Evri Parcelshop in store.