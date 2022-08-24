New One Stop convenience shop opens in Bridlington
Shoppers in Bridlington have a new convenience store in town.
The brand new One Stop store is now open on Sewerby Road, Bridlington, and recently a special launch celebration attended by members of the local community.
Customers joined in with the celebrations, with branded One Stop hessian shopper bags handed out to the first 50 customers.
Five customers also got their hands on Golden Tickets that were hidden around the store and walked away with a £20 One Stop voucher each!
Most Popular
-
1
Cost-of-living crisis: Residents in 'depressed areas' of Scarborough should learn to cook, budget and quit smoking, says town's MP Sir Robert Goodwill
-
2
New One Stop convenience shop opens in Bridlington
-
3
Yorkshire malt whisky distillery founders win Food and Drink Heroes award
-
4
Burger King restaurant to reopen in Bridlington, creating 20 new jobs
-
5
New Post Office branch set to open in Scarborough's South Cliff after three-month closure
Customers filled the aisles to look around the freshly fitted-out store.
The new store is open 7am until 10pm every day.
Customers can play the National Lottery, pay their bills via PayPoint and make use of the Evri Parcelshop in store.
The store will also have a range of chilled beers and wines and a variety of newspapers and magazines as well as a range of every day goods.