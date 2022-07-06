New shop for Scarborough's Crofts Chocolates after fire forced closure

Alex Grant , of Crofts Chocolates, who is opening a new shop in St John's Road, Falsgrave, on Monday July 11

The family-run business closed its Newborough shop earlier this year due to smoke damage caused by an accidental fire in a nearby property.

To celebrate, Crofts Chocolates will hold a special sale of selected items to mark the occasion.

Alex Grant, co-owner of Crofts Chocolates, said: “It’s been a difficult start to the year and after much thought, we decided to move the shop to our existing production premises in St John’s Road.

“The shop will include new display units and it means our chocolate workshops and production kitchen will all be in one place.”

Crofts Chocolates opened its first store exactly nine years ago on July 11 2013 and the chocolate loving team attend food festivals and other events each year.