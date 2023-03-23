North Yorkshire whisky distillery reaches final of regional food and drink award
The team at Yorkshire's first single malt whisky distillery is celebrating after reaching the final of a regional food and drink business award.
Hunmanby-based Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery has been shortlisted in the Best New Drink Product category in the Azets Food and Drink Business Awards.
Spirit of Yorkshire's whisky director, Joe Clark, said: "Filey Bay Port Finish Batch #1 was launched just before Christmas and quickly became one of our fastest-selling whiskies. We're delighted that the judges love this spirit as much as our customers do, and we are proud to be in the final."
Spirit of Yorkshire faces competition from fellow finalists, Goat/Myth drinks, Fairfax Distillery, Dutch Barn Orchard Vodka, Amare Vodka and Nutrein Drinks. The team will learn whether they have been successful at an awards ceremony on Thursday, 27th April, at the Parade Ring Restaurant, York Racecourse.
Spirit of Yorkshire is a collaboration between farmer and brewer Tom Mellor and business partner David Thompson. It is a true field-to-bottle distillery and one of only a few distilleries that use 100% homegrown barley to produce its single malt whisky. Filey Bay single malt whisky is now available throughout the UK and in a growing number of export markets.