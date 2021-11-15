Owner of the Art Room Delia Prudence leads Christmas window display competition aimed at putting Scarbough's Falsgrave on the map

Owner of the Art Room Delia Prudence has organised a Christmas window display for the shopping area

The owner of The Art Room and nearby shops and services has put up money and vouchers to encourage everyone to take part.

Coincidentally, Christmas lights will also be put up in that area of Scarborough and will be switched on at the same time the competition starts –Thursday November 18.

“It is a nice community and gets a lot of footfall and we are trying to encourage even more people to Falsgrave,” she said.

“It is one of main entrances to Scarborough – it is the first thing people see.

“The competition is an encouragement to try and get people to use local businesses.

“If people just walk about they will find nice, unique, little shops that are owned by people who liver here,” she said.

The competition has been split into four categories to give all sizes and types of businesses a chance to take part.

Customers will be able to pick up a form, look around Falsgrave – home to a diverse range of businesses including cafes, a chemist, a photographic shop, charity shops, an off licence and a grocer – and vote for their favourite window in each category.

“A lot of the businesses are independent and what they make stays in the community because they spend it in the community.”

Delia opened The Art Room in 2018 and moved to her current premises in Falsgrave Road last June – during the pandemic.

She is a leading light in setting up a Facebook group, Falsgrave Traders.

“We are learning to adapt – and the best way forward is for all of us to work together.”

The Art Room stocks artists’ materials and also hosts workshops.

Art clubs are held each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings and there is a session each Thursday evening.

Part-time assistant Danny Malton teaches acrylic and Delia gives classes in watercolours. She also takes a class each Saturday afternoon.

A winter painting exhibition will also be held from next month until early January.

“We have had more than 70 submissions and we will invite four members of the public to choose the exhibits,” said Delia.