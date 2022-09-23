Rare opportunity to see behind the scenes at Scarborough's Futureworks NY

The team at Futureworks NY

Futureworks NY, founded in 2012 by Michelle Padron-Kitching and Sarah Thornton, will welcome everyone to 40 Victoria Road, Scarborough on Thursday October 13 from noon to 4pm.

The new venue includes a new front office area, a large classroom area for supporting and learning and a new spacious workshop facility.

Sarah said: “Our new premises are amazing and we are looking forward to welcoming visitors during our open day in October.

“Our team will be available to explain about all our programmes including our youth development, adult training Initiative and Thriving at Work.

“It is a chance to see how we help our local community, which we’ve now been doing for ten years.

“The open day will also be a chance to learn more about our retail outlet, Furniture Works, located at 39 Thomas Street, Scarborough.”

To mark this rare event, one of their many students, who developed skills and confidence thanks to the Futureworks NY team has also revealed his story for the first time.

Darren Gray said: “If I had to picture where I would be without Futureworks NY, I would no doubt still be at home looking frantically for any opportunities in the electrical trade with no clear direction and the sheer weight of anxiety on my shoulders.

“Futureworks NY gave me a clear direction to aim in and supported me every step of the way. They welcomed me with open arms from the day I met them, with enthusiasm, encouragement and care about what I wanted out of life and what I wanted to achieve.