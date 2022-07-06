Scarborough cake maker Linda Jameson makes shortlist for national women's business award

Linda Jameson, of Lindy Lou Cakes, who is a finalist in the National Business Women's Awards

Business owner Linda Jameson, who is based in Scarborough, has announced the news as she prepares her new shop for opening.

The awards recognise successful women in business across the UK in 21 categories.

Linda said: “I am delighted at the news as reaching the finals is a real achievement.

“I would like to thank all my customers for their support which makes it possible.”

The Business Owner/s category includes entrants who built their business from scratch and excelled in a niche area. The judges looked for attention to detail, exceptional quality and dedication. There are 11 finalists in the Business Owner/s of the Year category.

Lindy Lou Artisan Cakes is based in Victoria Road, Scarborough, and creates cakes for weddings, birthdays and other celebrations.