Scarborough community not-for-profit business Futureworks NY prepares to celebrate 10 successful years

The team at Scarborough-based Futureworks NY

Futureworks NY was established on January 4 2012 by Michelle Padron-Kitching and Sarah Thornton.

Ten years on, the team now includes a total of eight employees and has helped scores of young and adult learners in Scarborough and the surrounding area.

Sarah said: “We are delighted to have reached this important milestone here at Futureworks NY!

“Our10th birthday is a testament to all the hard work of everyone involved as we certainly wouldn’t have done it without them.

With a successful decade under their belts, the Futureworks NY team has also applied for Charitable Status and at the time of writing, the team is waiting for their official charity number.

Michelle said: “Applying for Charitable Status is the way forward for us here at Futureworks NY. The last decade has clearly shown the need for our services in Scarborough. Our aims and outcomes include helping local learners from school age upwards, enabling them to acquire life skills, confidence, practical skills, and some qualifications in an environment that suits their individual requirements.

Plans for its 10th year of success include expanding its existing services, vocational courses and continuing its community involvement.

Futureworks NY has a learning space in The Street, Scarborough, and its core values include compassion and integrity.