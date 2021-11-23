The SikSilk sample sale is set to take place at Scarborough's Brunswick shopping centre.

The pop-up shop will feature a range of the brand's styles for sale at a fraction of their original price, including men's, women's, footwear, juniors and accessories.

The two-day sale will take place at the former Argos store on the ground floor of the Brunswick in between Esquires and Trespass from Saturday December 11 to Sunday December 12.

Wayne Aziz, Operations Director at SikSilk, said: "We’re delighted to return to the Brunswick with our sample sale following our successful pop-up two years year.

Lionel Messi wearing Messi x SikSilk, with SikSilk's founders Sam Kay, left, Baz Gill and David Thompson.

"We sell all our products online and with key retailers across the globe, so to be able to showcase them again in our hometown of Scarborough is really special."

SikSilk is the success of friends Baz Gill, David Thompson and Sam Kay, who met at Graham School and now headquarter the business on Queen Margaret's Road. They have enjoyed rapid growth into a global fashion brand since their launch in 2012.

The company has gone from strength to strength and has since been worn by musicians 50 Cent and Jess Glynne, F1's Lewis Hamilton, as well as fellow footballing megastar Cristiano Ronaldo.

The trio revealed a major collaboration with Lionel Messi earlier this month and have previously struck deals with ASOS, Footasylum and Footlocker, which brought with it international success.

Jack Abou-Jaoude, Senior Development Manager at Scarborough Group said: "More than ever people want choice when it comes to fashion so we’re thrilled to be able to provide a space for homegrown fashion brand SikSilk to allow them to showcase their latest lines."

SikSilk previously held a sample sale at the Brunswick with the shopping centre's former owners in February 2020, with a percentage of the proceeds donated to Saint Catherine's.