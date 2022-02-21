Scarborough plumbing business PHT Solutions' merger opens door to larger contracts and new services

PHT Solutions' Tom Jenkinson and Joe Blackwell

The merger will see JHB Plumbing become part of the PHT Solutions brand.

"We have developed an excellent working relationship with JHB Plumbing and combining the business into PHT Solutions will allow us to win more and larger contracts and add more versatility and flexibility to the services we can offer customers," said PHT Solutions' director Tom Jenkinson.

Joe Blackwell, director of JHB Plumbing, believes the business synergies were too good to ignore.

"There are great service and operational fits for the two businesses, each bringing a slightly different emphasis to the new combined company," said Joe.

The enlarged PHT Solutions has started work on its first major post-merger contract, fitting 50 wet rooms in domestic properties in the Scarborough area for a local contractor. The wet rooms will provide completely waterproofed bathroom spaces with shower area flush with the rest of the floor.

PHT Solutions has also just won a contract to provide plumbing, heating and tiling services to another local developer for a new, large eco-build home in Scarborough, including filtered, recyclable drainage and air source heat pump.

In addition to the merger and contracts PHT Solutions has launched a new microcementing service to its growing list of general domestic and commercial plumbing, heating and tiling services.

The company is now providing Cemher UK micro-cementing installations for floors, walls, bathrooms and worktops.

"This is a high quality product we're really excited to be offering our customers," added Tom. "A cement-based render, microcement is carefully trowelled on by hand, creating a seamless surface finish similar to what you might see with polished concrete.

"The results are stunning, but it is a very skilled job requiring time, precision from our fully qualified, trained contractors."

For Tom, these latest successes reinforce the decision he took to set out on his own in 2013 after completing his apprenticeship training in his grandfather and uncle’s Scarborough firm.

Since then PHT Solutions https://phtsolutions.co.uk/ has grown to serve customers across North Yorkshire, including into Ryedale and York.

"My approach to the business is the same now as it was when I started out nearly 10 years ago, with PHT Solutions offering qualified, caring tradespeople who deliver a quality service to our customers at a price that ensures they receive great value for money," said Tom.

The specialist tiling firm provides contemporary-to-traditional designs including restorations and completely new wall, floor, bathroom and work top installations.

Its heating services cover gas, oil and electric central heating systems, and as a qualified HETAS installer PHT Solutions installs wood and solid fuel stoves, flues and chimneys.

Working mainly with Ideal Boilers on the gas side, PHT Solutions is one of their Max Accredited Installers, allowing the company to offer an extended 12-year warranty on the Ideal Boiler Vogue Max range.