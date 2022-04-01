Scarborough scaffolding firm Infiniti celebrates clutch of new contracts

Infiniti Scaffolding directors Joe and Lisa Naylor

Scarborough-based Infiniti Scaffolding has won a contract to scaffold the 94-plot Phase 4 of Keepmoat Homes' Capella 588-home new build housing development at Middle Deepdale.

Infiniti has already completed three phases of the Keepmoat Homes site that is providing two-, three- and four-bedroom semi-detached and detached homes four miles from Scarborough.

In Pickering, Infiniti Scaffolding is working on a Lindum Homes site at Outgang Road for 20 new build flats, semi-detached and townhouses; while on Filey Road, Gristhorpe, the company has been contracted to provide scaffolding for 25 new build two-, three- and four-bedroom bungalows, detached and semi-detached homes, following the 41 plots of Phase 1.

"These wins are another testimony to the hard work and skill of our scaffolders and our investment in training and safety and mark a fantastic start to the new year for us, " said Joe Naylor, director Infiniti Scaffolding.

The company has recently completed large scaffolding contracts including for Sheffield Children's Hospital NHS Foundation, Termrim Construction in Scarborough and Filey, the Department for Works and Pensions and William Hare, the UK's largest independent steel company.

The privately owned business continues to have a large presence in North Yorkshire working on residential projects for householders and local tradesmen providing a fast and efficient service.

Last year Infiniti Scaffolding won a significant feather in its cap, gaining the coveted National Access and Scaffolding Confederation (NASC) full contractor member accreditation, making it the only NASC-approved scaffolder within a 50-mile radius of Scarborough.