Scarborough's new Clarks store on the high street.

Clarks announced in September 2020 that it would be shutting the doors of its Newborough store during the coronavirus pandemic, after evaluating its location and size.

Now, 19 months later, the shoe retailer has returned to the town with a brand new shop set to open this weekend.

The brand's owners, C & J Clark International Ltd, applied to move into a property vacated by The Body Shop at 117 Westborough.

The new store is run by franchisee partner Matthew Eliot.

"We’re delighted that Scarborough's new Clarks store will be opening," he said.

"After a brief absence from the town, we'll be back with a brand new shop, our amazing shoes and a team of new and experienced colleagues who are looking forward to welcoming the Scarborough customers back through our doors.

"We’ve missed you, but we'll see you soon."

The shoe retailer lodged an application with Scarborough Council to put Clarks branding on the exterior of the building.

The application states: "Currently sitting vacant on the busy street of Westborough, this retail unit will soon be the new home to Clarks in Scarborough.