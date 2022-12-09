Shop at the SJT, including bespoke creations from a team of talented makers, offers incredible gift ideas

Shop at the SJT, including bespoke creations from a team of talented makers, offers incredible gift ideas.

The retail space will be inspired by the Stephen Joseph Theatre’s Christmas production of Cinderella.

Lynne Arnison, chairperson of the collective, said: “Each year we get into the festive spirit and take inspiration from the theatre’s annual Christmas production, which this year is Cinderella.

“Each year we decorate our Christmas window and host our Christmas raffle, which customers can enter and win a hamper of handmade gifts.

“This year, we have a Cinderella theme for the raffle. We invite everyone to come to Shop at the SJT and become detectives.

"There will be a number of hidden mice throughout the shop, each bearing a different letter. Customers of all ages can search for the mice and spell the word. Then they can fill in a form with their answer and their contact details and pop it into our special raffle letterbox.

“We will draw a name at random on December 21 and we’ll check their answer is correct before we contact the winner directly. The winner has time to collect their prize as we are open until Christmas Eve.

“Shop at the SJT features some of the local area’s most eclectic talents, showcasing their creations in this iconic, listed building.

“All our Makers are delighted to help make festive shopping easier and an enjoyable experience as Christmas approaches.”