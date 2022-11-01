Scarborough’s unique Shop at the SJT is celebrating Christmas throughout December

The retail space will be inspired by the Stephen Joseph Theatre’s Christmas production of Cinderella.

Lynne Arnison, chairwoman of the collective, said: “Each year we get into the festive spirit and take inspiration from the theatre’s annual Christmas production, which this year is Cinderella.

“Shop at the SJT features some of the local area’s most eclectic talents, showcasing their creations in this iconic, listed building.

“All our makers are delighted to help make festive shopping easier as Christmas approaches.

“Each year we also have a Christmas raffle, which customers can enter and win a hamper of handmade gifts.

“We are hoping to get everyone in the festive spirit here at the Shop at the SJT. We look forward to seeing our customers in the run up to Christmas.”

Shop at the SJT includes creations from a wide of local makers who live in the Scarborough area.

Stephen Joseph’s production of Cinderella starts on December 2 and finishes on December 31. Adapted by Nick Lane, the music and lyrics are by Simon Slater and the production is directed by Gemma Farlie.

Advertisement Hide Ad