Shop at the Stephen Joseph Theatre themes its gifts to tie in with its next big production Brief Encounter

The shop at the SJT is getting on track with the Stephen Joseph Theatre’s much-anticipated production Brief Encounter this summer.

By Sue Wilkinson
Friday, 1st July 2022, 12:00 am
The Shop @ the SJT is located in the foyer of the Stephen Joseph Theatre
Shop at the SJT is located in the foyer of tStephen Joseph Theatre and will display train and locomotive-themed gifts as the railway-themed production gets under way from July22 and runs August 27.

Lynne Arnison, chair of the Shop at the SJT, which is a collective, said: “Shop at the SJT is located inside this stunning theatre.

“We are located just across the road from Scarborough’s railway station, which also ties in nicely with the Brief Encounter theme.

“This special production of Noel Coward’s screenplay , which has been adapted for the stage by Emma Rice, has inspired many of our makers, so customers can expect many different railways-inspired gift ideas when they come to see it.”

Scheduled opening hours are:Mon, Tues, Weds: 5pm - 7.30pmThurs: noon - 7.30pmFri: noon - 2.30pm; 5pm - 7.30pmSat: noon - 7.30pm

