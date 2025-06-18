Shoppers are snapping up big bargains as the retailer clears stock

The Original Factory Shop is closing several branches this month, with more expected later

‘Closing down’ sales are already underway at affected stores, with major discounts across items

Locations confirmed for closure include sites in Pembrokeshire, Worcestershire, and Cumbria

Affected branches are offering up to 30% off clothing, footwear, toys, and household goods

The closures are part of a wider restructuring plan to cut losses and renegotiate rents

Several branches of a major discount department store chain are set to shut their doors this month, with more closures expected later in the summer.

Shoppers have already spotted "closing down" sales at some Original Factory Shop locations, where stock is being sold off at heavily discounted prices.

Photos of the sales have been shared on Facebook, with one post noting: “Up to 11 TOFS stores are set to close this month, including sites across Worcestershire, Durham and Cumbria.”

(Photo: David Potter/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images) | Getty Images

A spokesperson for the retailer told The Press and Journal: “The Original Factory Shop (TOFS) recently confirmed that, as part of a restructuring, a number of its loss-making stores will have to close.

"Closing stores is always a tough decision and we are committed to keeping as many stores open as possible. This is, however, dependent on successful negotiations with landlords as we strive to build a sustainable and successful business for the future.”

The full list of confirmed store closures:

Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire – closing June 26

Perth – closing June 28

Chester Le Street, County Durham – closing June 28

Arbroath, Angus – closing June 28

Kidwelly, Carmarthenshire – closing June 28

Pershore, Worcestershire – closing June 28

Normanton, West Yorkshire – closing June 28

Peterhead, Aberdeenshire – closing June 28

Shaftesbury, Dorset – closing June 28

Staveley, Cumbria – closing July 12

Middlewich – TBC

Heswall – TBC

Stores currently listed for sale:

Nairn

Market Drayton

Troon

Blairgowrie

Castle Douglas

The discount department store has cut prices across the board, with everything from clothing and gardening tools to toys now reduced.

Shoppers will find clothing rails marked with discounts of up to 30% off, while the entire footwear range — including trainers and heels — is heavily discounted.

In the men’s section, shelves are well-stocked with polo shirts, gym vests, and t-shirts. Household essentials and cleaning products are also included in the sale, with 10% knocked off their usual price.

And if you’ve got a sweet tooth, there are plenty of confectionery bargains to be found throughout the store.

