Three more local businesses which are supporting Scarborough's famous Stephen Joseph Theatre

From left, Kim Boynton from Pinkney Grunwells, Vanessa Rowbottom from Lloyd Dowson, Jane and Neil Kemp-Buglass from Clock’s Home and Garden

The latest business to join the theatre's scheme, which sees them pay a set fee each year and enjoy a range of benefits, is Yorkshire-based chartered accountants Lloyd Dowson.

Vanessa Rowbottom from Lloyd Dowson says: ““It is important to us at Lloyd Dowson to support local organisations. We recognise and greatly value the vital role that the theatre has to play within the community and we wanted to show our commitment by being a corporate partner.”

Other local corporate partners are DIY, hardware, workwear, homeware and gardening store Clock’s Home and Garden, and solicitors Pinkney Grunwells Lawyers LLP.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jane Kemp-Buglass from Clock’s Home and Garden said: “The Stephen Joseph is a jewel to be treasured. Theatre lifts the spirits it’s a tonic that should be experienced by everyone. As corporate partners we hope our support of the SJT helps it deliver its community programme. It’s one way of reaching out and giving back, thanking the wider community that supports us.”

Kim Boynton from Pinkney Grunwells said: “We’re thrilled to support the Stephen Joseph Theatre as it occupies such a central and important place in Scarborough – in both location and with the work it does. In addition to putting on brilliant theatrical performances for the general public, it also does fantastic outreach work, and we are very pleased to be able to support that.”

Corporate partners’ contributions are used towards community work across the Borough of Scarborough. They also receive a range of annual benefits, including a number of complimentary tickets which they can use for staff or clients.