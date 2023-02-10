The Spa in Scarborough is a beautiful seaside venue, nestled along the beautiful coast. Boasting spectacular sea views, The Spa is the perfect backdrop for a romantic celebration of love

With so many decisions to make from the venue and food to the entertainment and transport, the list can seem never ending.

Here to offer a helping hand and ensure that the lead up to your special day is as stress-free as possible, Love Yorkshire Coast has pulled together this bespoke wedding guide featuring some top businesses across the Yorkshire Coast to help you create your perfect big day.

Venues

Dunedin Country House- Patrington

Set in mature, lawned, aesthetically pleasing gardens, this Georgian/ Victorian House is full of charm and character and is the perfect venue for your dream day.

Guaranteed to create your very own magical experience, enjoy the full use of the house and grounds for your civil ceremony and celebrations.

The White Lodge - Filey

Looking for an idyllic spot by the seaside for your special celebrations? The White Lodge is perfectly placed to ensure you have everything you need for the day of your dreams. With a function room that can seat up to 70 people and an excellent customer service team, you can plan every aspect of the big day stress-free.

The Spa - Scarborough

Raven Hall Hotel - Ravenscar

Raven Hall Hotel in Ravenscar is one of the finest settings for your wedding, with its cliff-top views of Robin Hoods Bay and a great view of the North Yorkshire Moors. This fantasy location is the perfect spot for your dream wedding, and even has a Good Hope Chapel for an additional blessing service if you wish.

Hornsea Museum - Hornsea

Would you prefer something vintage and unique for your big day? Look no further. The quaint, volunteer run museum is located in the heart of the historic seaside town of Hornsea, offering a picturesque, secluded garden area that’s perfect for a large gathering.

Bridlington Spa - Bridlington

Whether you want an intimate wedding for a few people or a bespoke wedding for over 500, Bridlington Spa can do it all. Its unique location on the seafront creates a natural backdrop of the beach, sea and sky seen through panoramic windows from the room of your choice.

The Downe Arms Hotel - Wykeham

The Downe Arms four-star Country Inn has an award-winning garden and is set in the beautiful village of Wykeham, North Yorkshire. Boasting lovely views of the local countryside, The Downe Arms is a great setting for a truly magical day. Choose from one of the set packages or create your own bespoke wedding celebration unique to you.

Wedding Attire

The Wedding Collection - Hornsea

As one of the most exciting purchases of your lifetime, say yes to the dress and find the fit of your dreams. With a choice of 100’s of designs, The Wedding Collection has every style you can possibly dream of. Whether you want a big princess dress, or something sleeker and more fitted, you’re guaranteed to find the dress of your dreams.

Furbellow & Co

Nestled within the old town of Whitby, Furbellow & Co lies on one of the town’s oldest shopping streets. They stock a range of Marc Darcy suits as well as seasonal collections from Guide London so you can find the perfect suit for your groom and groomsmen. If you want a day to remember, Furbellow & Co also offers private shopping experiences where you can kick back with your favourite tipple - perhaps a local whisky - and find the ideal fit.

Accessories and Jewellery

Lilly’s Treasures- Scarborough

Lilly’s Treasures create bespoke, beautiful handmade gifts and keepsakes for your special day, no matter the theme. Offering unique decorations, Lilly’s Treasures listen to you and cater for your needs - from Tiara’s to table decorations, they do it all.

Bradleys- Scarborough

Last but certainly not least, we have Bradleys Jewellers in Scarborough. As a symbol of your love for one another, getting the wedding rings right can be a big yet difficult decision, so you need to make sure you get it right. Bradley’s has a team of experts on hand to help you pick out the right ring for your big day.