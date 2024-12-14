You might already be a lottery winner and not even know it 💸

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Several big winning National Lottery tickets remain unclaimed across the UK

Winners have up to 180 days (six months) to claim their prize

Life-changing prizes could be hiding in wallets, bags or online accounts

Five £1m Euromillions tickets remain unclaimed, from Lambeth to Winchester

Two tickets could provide monthly payments of £10,000 for 1 - 30 years

Many people dream of winning the National Lottery jackpot, but what if you've already won and don't even know it?

Surprisingly, unclaimed lottery prizes are more common than you'd think. Winners usually have up to six months to claim their prize, yet countless lucky tickets go unnoticed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That life-changing ticket could be stashed in your wallet, tucked away in a bag, or sitting forgotten in an online account. Take a look at the list below - you might be holding the key to a fortune!

How long do National Lottery winners have to claim their prize?

Winning lottery ticket holders have 180 days (approximately six months) from the draw date to claim the prize.

If a valid claim is not received within this timeframe, the money and any interest earned on it goes to National Lottery Projects across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How can National Lottery winnings be claimed?

Prize winnings of £500 and under can be claimed in store from a National Lottery retailer - that is, an authorised store or outlet where you can purchase lottery tickets, like newsagents, supermarkets and petrol stations.

Prizes over £500 and up to and including £50,000 can be claimed online.

For prizes over £50,000, and monthly prize winnings (Set For Life), winning ticket holders should call the National Lottery on 0333 234 50 50 to confirm and arrange the winning claim.

If your ticket has been damaged or destroyed, you still may be able to make a valid claim, however, an appeal should be filed within 30 days of the draw date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details on the information you would need to provide can be found on the National Lottery website.

Current unclaimed National Lottery tickets:

Euromillions - £1m

A Millionaire Maker winner is out there, with this winning ticket having been drawn on 3 September.

The ticket holder - who purchased their ticket in the London Borough of Lambeth - needs to claim it by 2 March 2025.

Euromillions - £1m

A second would-be millionaire is yet to come forward. The draw in question took place on 4 October, and the lucky ticket holder has until 2 April 2025 to come forward. The ticket was bought in the Metropolitan Borough of Bury.

Euromillions - £1m

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A third would-be millionaire is still ‘at large’. The draw in question took place on 18 October, and the lucky ticket holder has until 16 April 2025 to come forward. The ticket was bought in the Swansea area.

Euromillions - £1m

A fourth Euromillions ticket is out there. The draw in question took place on 5 November, and the lucky ticket holder has until 4 May 2025 to come forward. The ticket was bought in the Thanet area.

Euromillions - £1m

A fifth and final Euromillions ticket remains unclaimed. The draw in question took place on 19 November, and the lucky ticket holder has until 18 May 2025 to come forward. The ticket was bought in the Winchester area.

Set For Life - £10,000 every month for 30 years

A Match 5 + Life Ball prize ticket with the numbers 2, 11, 29, 37, 45 (Life Ball 6) was drawn on 24 October and purchased in Sevenoaks. The ticket holder has until 22 April 2025 to claim their prize.

Set For Life - £10,000 every month for 1 year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Match 5 + Life Ball prize ticket with the numbers 5, 14, 22, 33, 44, (Life Ball 5) was drawn on 4 November and purchased in Buckinghamshire. The ticket holder has until 3 May 2025 to claim their prize.

Don’t let a potential fortune slip away! If you think you might be holding onto an unclaimed winning ticket, check your wallets, bags, and online accounts now. Share your experiences or tips in the comments section.