Scarborough’s unique Shop at the SJT is providing bespoke gift items in time for Mother’s Day on Sunday March 19

Shop at the SJT, which includes bespoke creations from a wide range of locally-based makers, offers gift ideas ready for Mother’s Day.

Lynne Arnison, chairperson of the collective, said: “Shop at the SJT features some of the local area’s most eclectic talents, showcasing their creations in this iconic, listed building.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shop at the SJT’s retail space is in the Stephen Joseph Theatre foyer and is close to the railway station and bus stops.

The location is ideal for a browse before heading home or if attending a theatre performance.

Lynne said: “We now have a mix of time-served creatives coupled with some new Makers, creating a really different, varied mix of gift ideas.

“All our makers are delighted to help make Mother’s Day very special as all our gifts are handmade with lots of love being involved in the process!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Buying a bespoke gift is one way of showing the mum, female relative or friend how much you care.

"Supporting our makers ensures crafting and creativeness are kept vibrant and varied and this iconic venue is an inspirational place to support such local talent."

carborough’s unique Shop at the SJT is providing bespoke gift items in time for Mother’s Day on Sunday 19thMarch 2023.

Shop at the SJT, which includes bespoke creations from a wide rangeof talented, locally-based Makers, offers lovingly made gift ideas ready for Mother’s Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynne Arnison, chairperson of the collective, said: “Shop at the SJT features some of the local area’s most eclectic talents, showcasing their creations in this iconic, listed building.”

Shop at the SJT’s retail space is located in the Stephen Joseph Theatre foyer and is close to the railway station and bus stops.

The location is ideal for a browse before heading home or if attending a theatre performance.

Lynne continued: “We now have a mix of time-served creatives coupled with some new Makers, creating a really different, varied mix of gift ideas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All our Makers are delighted to help make Mother’s Day very special as all our gifts are handmade with lots of love being involved in the process!

“Buying a bespoke gift is one way of showing the mum, female relative or friend how much you care.