Yorkshire whisky distillery to host joint tasting event with sister brewery

Yorkshire's first single malt whisky producer, Spirit of Yorkshire will host a beer and whisky pairing event with Wold Top Brewery at its Hunmanby distillery later this month.
Throughout the evening, Wold Top's Head Brewer, Alex Balchin and Spirit of Yorkshire's marketing brand ambassador, Libby Barmby will share the journey from the brewhouse to the still house and will pair the brewery's barrel-aged beer with Filey Bay whiskies.
"Alex will be bringing three outstanding and very special barrel-aged beers to enjoy, including our latest collaboration and newly launched barrel-aged beer, Crest," said Ms Barmby.
"Together we'll discuss and explore why oak, time and maturation are so important for creating great flavour, as well as finding out what makes great beer and whisky."
The Whisky and Beer Pairing event takes place between 7pm and 9pm on Friday May 20. Tickets cost £30 for five drams of whisky, three samples of barrel-aged beer and bar snacks. They are available by calling 01723 891758 or online at https://bit.ly/SOY-EventsIn addition to live events, visitors to Spirit of Yorkshire can enjoy guided tours of the distillery and home-made refreshments from the Pot Still Coffee Shop seven days a week, all year round.