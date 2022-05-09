Yorkshire whisky distillery to host joint tasting event with sister brewery

Alex Balchin and Libby Barmby look forward to a beer and whisky event

Yorkshire's first single malt whisky producer, Spirit of Yorkshire will host a beer and whisky pairing event with Wold Top Brewery at its Hunmanby distillery later this month.

Throughout the evening, Wold Top's Head Brewer, Alex Balchin and Spirit of Yorkshire's marketing brand ambassador, Libby Barmby will share the journey from the brewhouse to the still house and will pair the brewery's barrel-aged beer with Filey Bay whiskies.

"Alex will be bringing three outstanding and very special barrel-aged beers to enjoy, including our latest collaboration and newly launched barrel-aged beer, Crest," said Ms Barmby.

"Together we'll discuss and explore why oak, time and maturation are so important for creating great flavour, as well as finding out what makes great beer and whisky."