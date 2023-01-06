News you can trust since 1882
Yorkshire's first whisky distillery in Hunmanby hosts first Burns Night Supper since 2020

Yorkshire's first whisky distillery has announced the date of its first Burns supper at the distillery since 2020.

By Sue Wilkinson
6 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Jan 2023, 11:26am
Spirit of Yorkshire brand ambassador Amy Teasdale is organising the Burns Night event
Spirit of Yorkshire brand ambassador Amy Teasdale is organising the Burns Night event

On January 27, the team at Hunmanby-based Spirit of Yorkshire will celebrate the birthday of Scotland's famous poet, Robbie Burns with a traditional haggis supper that will be accompanied with cask samples and tastings of the distillery's single malt whiskies.

Event organiser, Amy Teasdale is looking forward to hosting a Burns supper with a Yorkshire twist.

"Our philosophy here at the Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery is all about respecting tradition but doing things our own way, and we apply this philosophy to Burns Night as well as whisky making.

"Keeping many of the Scottish Burns Night traditions alive but introducing some special North and East Yorkshire elements too, we'll be getting in the festive mood with good food, good company and Filey Bay whisky that is produced from field to bottle here on the Yorkshire coast."

Tickets cost £35 and include a whisky cocktail to start, a two-course supper and five drams of Filey Bay whisky.

They are available by calling 01723 891758 or online at https://bit.ly/SOYBurnsNight2023