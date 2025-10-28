Cooplands & Son (Scarborough) Product Development Manager wins at the Bakery Industry Awards 2025
Ms Anderson, who develops all of Cooplands’ product categories from sandwiches to its yummy sweet treats took more than 65 products through the development process in the first half of 2025.
From bringing back a nostalgic cornflake tart, to redeveloping one of the bakery’s pies in partnership with local brewery Wold Top, Ms Anderson has driven exciting new products for customers.
The judges were blown away by her ability to bring “passion, potential and practical skills to the table”, with one adding that she “embodies what the baking industry truly needs right now.”
Ms Anderson said: “I’m really surprised to have won, but absolutely thrilled! We have a history of winning this award, as John Ruddock our CEO won it 21 years ago, and I’m proud to have continued the tradition!”