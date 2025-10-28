Emily Anderson with her award

Cooplands & Son (Scarborough) Ltd’s Emily Anderson, who is responsible for the bakery’s product development, won the prestigious Rising Star award at the Bakery Industry Awards on Thursday night (October 23).

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Anderson, who develops all of Cooplands’ product categories from sandwiches to its yummy sweet treats took more than 65 products through the development process in the first half of 2025.

From bringing back a nostalgic cornflake tart, to redeveloping one of the bakery’s pies in partnership with local brewery Wold Top, Ms Anderson has driven exciting new products for customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judges were blown away by her ability to bring “passion, potential and practical skills to the table”, with one adding that she “embodies what the baking industry truly needs right now.”

Ms Anderson said: “I’m really surprised to have won, but absolutely thrilled! We have a history of winning this award, as John Ruddock our CEO won it 21 years ago, and I’m proud to have continued the tradition!”