News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Cost of Living crisis: Bridlington Morrison's helps families with school uniform costs

Bridlington’s Morrison’s supermarket has been helping families in the town hit by the Cost of Living crisis, by putting together school uniform bags.

By Duncan Atkins
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 11:30 am
Updated Thursday, 15th September 2022, 11:30 am

The store’s community champion Rebecca Crozier wanted to help those families feeling the pinch so she made school uniform bags containing dresses, trousers, t-shirts, socks, pants and trunks, and PE kits, in separate bags, which customers have been buying and donating on to the donation station in the store.

She collected them up and dropped them all off at three foodbanks – The Hinge, Emmanuel Church and St Mark's Church - for them to give out to the families.

Morrison’s also donated £150 to The Hinge to go towards its children’s programmes that run for the full six weeks.

Morrison's Bridlington store has been helping out families with the costs of school uniforms.
BridlingtonCost of living