Cost of Living crisis: Bridlington Morrison's helps families with school uniform costs

The store’s community champion Rebecca Crozier wanted to help those families feeling the pinch so she made school uniform bags containing dresses, trousers, t-shirts, socks, pants and trunks, and PE kits, in separate bags, which customers have been buying and donating on to the donation station in the store.

She collected them up and dropped them all off at three foodbanks – The Hinge, Emmanuel Church and St Mark's Church - for them to give out to the families.

Morrison’s also donated £150 to The Hinge to go towards its children’s programmes that run for the full six weeks.