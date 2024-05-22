Countdown to opening of Whitby's Pescado Lounge at site of former Star Inn the Harbour
Loungers plc, the West Country-based café/bar group, is gearing up to open Pescado Lounge on Thursday May 30, creating around 30 jobs.
Loungers has transformed the building – heavily patterned wallpapers, tiling and stripped wooden floors now feature alongside oversized vintage sofas, upholstered lounge chairs, eclectic artwork and statement wall and pendant lighting, while a stunning ‘shell grotto’ mural decorates the back bar.
A selection of games, books, colouring pencils and pads are on offer for families.
Gemma Irwin, Community Manager at Loungers, said: “Our Lounges strive to put community at the heart of hospitality.
"They are actively encouraged to connect with their communities by working with local groups, charities, organisations and businesses that are at the heart of the fabric of local life.”