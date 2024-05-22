Countdown to opening of Whitby's Pescado Lounge at site of former Star Inn the Harbour

Alturo Lounge, one of the Loungers plc businesses.

Diners in and around Whitby only have a week to wait to see the new Pescado Lounge, which is to open at the site of the former Star Inn the Harbour at Dock End.

Loungers plc, the West Country-based café/bar group, is gearing up to open Pescado Lounge on Thursday May 30, creating around 30 jobs.

Loungers has transformed the building – heavily patterned wallpapers, tiling and stripped wooden floors now feature alongside oversized vintage sofas, upholstered lounge chairs, eclectic artwork and statement wall and pendant lighting, while a stunning ‘shell grotto’ mural decorates the back bar.

A selection of games, books, colouring pencils and pads are on offer for families.

