An antiques and craft fair will take place at King Street Market on Sunday, May 18 to bring in funds for Bridlington Ice Trail.

The event is brings a wide range of stalls, including traders, collectors and crafters.

There are up to 50 pitches available to traders, with the costs £30 for a 10ft pitch and £60 for a 20ft space.

A spokesperson said: “Join us for a fantastic antiques and craft fair, bringing together a variety of traders, collectors and crafters.

“The event is to raise funds for the Bridlington Ice Trail, ensuring the town can enjoy the spectacular attraction once again.

“We are working hard behind the scenes to bring it back bigger and better this year. “We have some fantastic craft stalls, coming so please come see them at Bridlington Market King Street on May 18.”

Visit the Bridlington King Street Market food festival Facebook page for more information and to book a pitch. We could do with a few foodie ones just to feed us all